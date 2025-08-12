Tarsons Products consolidated net profit declines 55.72% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.74% to Rs 91.36 croreNet profit of Tarsons Products declined 55.72% to Rs 1.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7.74% to Rs 91.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 84.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales91.3684.80 8 OPM %27.0422.11 -PBDT22.9717.35 32 PBT3.036.32 -52 NP1.784.02 -56
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content