Premier Explosives consolidated net profit rises 109.70% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 71.55% to Rs 142.15 croreNet profit of Premier Explosives rose 109.70% to Rs 15.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 71.55% to Rs 142.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 82.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales142.1582.86 72 OPM %14.6818.71 -PBDT25.7413.49 91 PBT22.8210.68 114 NP15.357.32 110
