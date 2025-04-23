Wednesday, April 23, 2025 | 02:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tata Communications to dilute its stake in NetFoundry Inc.

Tata Communications to dilute its stake in NetFoundry Inc.

Last Updated : Apr 23 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

From 100% to 11.49%

NetFoundry Inc., a company incorporated under the laws of United States of America and a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Tata Communications (TC India), has, via resolution of its Board and sole shareholder dated 17 April 2025, approved the proposal for raising of funds through issuance of new shares to venture capitalist i.e. SYN Ventures & LDV Partners ( Acquirer). Further, the transaction documents, have been executed on 22 April 2025, pursuant to which there is a dilution of the existing 100% stake held indirectly by TC India in NetFoundry Inc., to 11.49%.

First Published: Apr 23 2025 | 2:03 PM IST

