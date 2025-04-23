Wednesday, April 23, 2025 | 02:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HUDCO board approves issuance of NCDs amounting to Rs 2,430 crore

HUDCO board approves issuance of NCDs amounting to Rs 2,430 crore

Image

Last Updated : Apr 23 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

Housing & Urban Development Corporation said that its board has approved the raising of funds aggregating to Rs 2,430 crore via issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis.

The said NCDs would be unsecured, taxable, redeemable, non-convertible and non-cumulative. They bear a face value of Rs 1 lakh each (Series-A 2025).

The instrument bears a coupon rate of 6.90% per annum and would be paid annually. The said debentures are redeemable at par at the end of 07th year.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) is primarily engaged in the business of financing housing and urban development activities in the country. As on December 2024, the Government of India held 75% in the company.

 

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 41.6% to Rs 735.03 crore while total income increased 36.9% to Rs 2770.14 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

The scrip fell 1.70% to currently trade at Rs 229.05 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Choice Intl hits record high after Q4 PAT jumps 36% YoY to Rs 53 cr

Choice Intl hits record high after Q4 PAT jumps 36% YoY to Rs 53 cr

RPSL spurts after securing Rs 1,116-cr orders

RPSL spurts after securing Rs 1,116-cr orders

IDFC First Bank Ltd spurts 2.08%, up for third straight session

IDFC First Bank Ltd spurts 2.08%, up for third straight session

Sensex gains 174 pts; realty shares climbs for 7th day; VIX jumps 4.10%

Sensex gains 174 pts; realty shares climbs for 7th day; VIX jumps 4.10%

Caplin Steriles receives USFDA approval for Phytonadione Injectable Emulsion

Caplin Steriles receives USFDA approval for Phytonadione Injectable Emulsion

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 23 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold Silver Price TodayQ4 Results TodayHUL Q4 Results 2025Pahalgam Terrorist SketchPahalgam Terror Attack LIVE UpdatesIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon