IDFC First Bank Ltd spurts 2.08%, up for third straight session

Last Updated : Apr 23 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

IDFC First Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 68.6, up 2.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 17.7% in last one year as compared to a 8.17% gain in NIFTY and a 14.71% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

IDFC First Bank Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 68.6, up 2.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.27% on the day, quoting at 24233. The Sensex is at 79818.04, up 0.28%. IDFC First Bank Ltd has added around 18.5% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IDFC First Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 6.91% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55647.2, down 0.66% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 460.61 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 641.76 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 68.51, up 2.16% on the day. IDFC First Bank Ltd is down 17.7% in last one year as compared to a 8.17% gain in NIFTY and a 14.71% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 25.26 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

Sensex gains 174 pts; realty shares climbs for 7th day; VIX jumps 4.10%

Caplin Steriles receives USFDA approval for Phytonadione Injectable Emulsion

Tata Communications incorporates step-down subsidiary in Shanghai, China

Indobell Insulations spurts on bagging Rs 1.28-cr order from BHEL

Som Distilleries starts supplying beer to state of Tamil Nadu

First Published: Apr 23 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

