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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Consultancy Services Ltd down for fifth straight session

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd down for fifth straight session

Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 1:51 PM IST

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 2278.9, down 0.93% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 35.78% in last one year as compared to a 4.71% slide in NIFTY and a 25.93% fall in the Nifty IT index.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2278.9, down 0.93% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.54% on the day, quoting at 23505.1. The Sensex is at 74897.31, up 0.45%.Tata Consultancy Services Ltd has lost around 10.8% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 11.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28234.9, down 0.7% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18.68 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 38.96 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2242.1, down 1.05% on the day. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd tumbled 35.78% in last one year as compared to a 4.71% slide in NIFTY and a 25.93% fall in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 15.94 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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First Published: May 13 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

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