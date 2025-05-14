Wednesday, May 14, 2025 | 11:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Elxsi rises on collaboration with Mercedes-Benz R&D India

Tata Elxsi rises on collaboration with Mercedes-Benz R&D India

Image

Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Tata Elxsi rose 2.2% to Rs 6115.85 after the company announced a strategic collaboration with Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India (MBRDI) to support engineering and software development for Software Defined Vehicles (SDVs).

The partnership aims to scale next-generation automotive innovation from India, with Tata Elxsi contributing its deep expertise in automotive software, including platforms for autonomous, electric, and connected vehicles. This engagement is part of Mercedes-Benzs broader strategy to enhance its SDV capabilities, which focus on delivering integrated software architectures for improved vehicle performance, intuitive interfaces, and seamless user experiences.

Tata Elxsi will leverage its proprietary solutions such as the AVENIR SDV suite and AUTONOMAI ADAS suite, backed by its network of Mobility Innovation Centres and engineering talent.

 

Manoj Raghavan, MD and CEO, Tata Elxsi, said, "This collaboration underscores our deep domain expertise and capabilities in Automotive Software and Digital, including Software Defined Vehicles, and provides us with a unique opportunity to contribute to the Mercedes-Benz vision of building the world's most desirable cars. We have been partnering with MBRDI for over a decade now, and this collaboration marks a milestone moment and sets the stage for further scaling and deepening our relationship."

Tata Elxsi is a leading provider of design and technology services across industries including automotive, broadcast, communications, healthcare, and transportation. The company reported 12.4% fall in net profit to Rs 172.4 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs 196.9 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations for the period under review aggregated to Rs 908.3 crore, up 0.3% YoY.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Bharti Airtel gains after Q4 PAT zooms 432% YoY; recommends final dividend of Rs 16/sh

Bharti Airtel gains after Q4 PAT zooms 432% YoY; recommends final dividend of Rs 16/sh

RBI announces OMO Purchase of Government of India Securities for Rs 25000 crore

RBI announces OMO Purchase of Government of India Securities for Rs 25000 crore

India's major ports register an impressive annual growth rate of 4.3% in cargo handling for FY25

India's major ports register an impressive annual growth rate of 4.3% in cargo handling for FY25

Nifty above 24,700 level; realty shares rally

Nifty above 24,700 level; realty shares rally

TCS partners with Khan Bank, Mongolia

TCS partners with Khan Bank, Mongolia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 14 2025 | 11:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Cipla Q4 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayRCB Players UpdateQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon