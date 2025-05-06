Tuesday, May 06, 2025 | 05:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tata Housing Development Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 98.91 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Tata Housing Development Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 98.91 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

Sales rise 14.00% to Rs 39.89 crore

Net Loss of Tata Housing Development Company reported to Rs 98.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 68.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.00% to Rs 39.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 34.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 193.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 364.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.40% to Rs 166.57 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 139.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales39.8934.99 14 166.57139.51 19 OPM %-192.98-312.32 --88.14-258.67 - PBDT-97.33-64.72 -50 -187.77-354.42 47 PBT-98.49-67.14 -47 -192.37-363.82 47 NP-98.91-68.11 -45 -193.71-364.14 47

First Published: May 06 2025 | 5:23 PM IST

