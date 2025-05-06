V B Desai Financial Services standalone net profit rises 5.26% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 31.73% to Rs 0.71 croreNet profit of V B Desai Financial Services rose 5.26% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 31.73% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 19.15% to Rs 0.56 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 9.29% to Rs 2.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.711.04 -32 2.833.12 -9 OPM %4.2321.15 -9.5414.10 - PBDT0.310.26 19 0.770.62 24 PBT0.310.26 19 0.770.62 24 NP0.200.19 5 0.560.47 19
