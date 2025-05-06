Tuesday, May 06, 2025 | 05:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / V B Desai Financial Services standalone net profit rises 5.26% in the March 2025 quarter

V B Desai Financial Services standalone net profit rises 5.26% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

Sales decline 31.73% to Rs 0.71 crore

Net profit of V B Desai Financial Services rose 5.26% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 31.73% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.15% to Rs 0.56 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 9.29% to Rs 2.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.711.04 -32 2.833.12 -9 OPM %4.2321.15 -9.5414.10 - PBDT0.310.26 19 0.770.62 24 PBT0.310.26 19 0.770.62 24 NP0.200.19 5 0.560.47 19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Shares ease off after two-day run, eyes on Fed decision

Shares ease off after two-day run, eyes on Fed decision

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index falls 4.84%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index falls 4.84%

Nifty settles below 22,400; broader mrkt underperforms; VIX rallies 3.58%

Nifty settles below 22,400; broader mrkt underperforms; VIX rallies 3.58%

Nifty May futures trade at premium

Nifty May futures trade at premium

CG Power Q4 PAT jumps 14% YoY to Rs 275 crore

CG Power Q4 PAT jumps 14% YoY to Rs 275 crore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 06 2025 | 5:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watchPaytm Q4 Results 2025Yes Bank Stake DealMP Board Toppers List 2025Dividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayMI vs GT Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon