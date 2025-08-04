Monday, August 04, 2025 | 01:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Investment Corp jumps on stock split plan, Q1 results

Tata Investment Corp jumps on stock split plan, Q1 results

Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

Tata Investment Corporation climbed 3.41% to Rs 7010 after the company's board approved a 10-for-1 stock split.

The proposed split will reduce the face value of each share from Rs 10 to Rs 1, subject to shareholder approval and regulatory clearances.

The announcement coincided with the companys Q1 June 2025 earnings, which reflected a stable financial performance. Profit after tax (PAT) rose 11.62% year-on-year to Rs 146.30 crore, while revenue grew 2.11% YoY to Rs 145.46 crore. Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 167.92 crore, marking a 7.84% increase over the year-ago period.

Tata Investment Corporation is a non-banking financial company, primarily involved in investing in long-term investments such as equity shares and equity-related securities.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 12:53 PM IST

