Monday, August 04, 2025 | 01:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hero MotoCorp rises as dispatches jump 21% YoY to 449,755 units in July'25

Hero MotoCorp rises as dispatches jump 21% YoY to 449,755 units in July'25

Image

Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

Hero MotoCorp added 3.41% to Rs 4,459.65 after the company dispatched 449,755 units of motorcycles and scooters in July 2025, marking a 21% increase compared to 370,274 units dispatched in July 2024.

Motorcycle sales aggregated to 400,615 units (up 17.69% YoY), and scooter sales added up to 49,140 units (up 64.43% YoY) in July 2025.

While domestic sales rose by 18.66% YoY to 412,397 units, exports increased by 64.29% YoY to 37,358 units in July 2025.

During the month, Hero MotoCorp strengthened its presence across key segments. In scooters, market share gains were driven by the strong performance of the Destini 125 and Xoom 125.

 

In motorcycles, the company expanded its HF Deluxe portfolio with the launch of the HF Deluxe Pro, featuring a refreshed design, segment-leading features, and superior fuel efficiencyfurther enhancing its appeal in the entry-level segment.

Also Read

bombay stock exchange, BSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex gains 400 pts, Nifty above 24,600; Metal, Auto index up 1.6%

air india plane

Air India Express flight returns to Bengaluru airport due to technical snag

Congress MP Sudha Ramakrishnan

Lok Sabha MP Sudha R's gold chain snatched in Delhi's Chanakyapuri

Shibu Soren

Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned for the day to honour to Shibu Soren

Jonathan Ross, Groq

Groq challenges Nvidia's AI chip dominance with $6 billion valuation bid

VIDA, powered by Hero MotoCorp, achieved a milestone in July 2025, recording its highest-ever monthly performance with 11,226 units dispatched and 10,489 VAHAN registrations. The company also doubled its EV VAHAN market share YoY to 10.2%, highlighting strong consumer adoption of its electric mobility lineup.

Building on its strong growth momentum and staying ahead of industry trends, Hero MotoCorp reported global sales of over 37,300 units in July 2025. The steady performance reflects the companys expanding international footprint and its commitment to delivering reliable, high-quality, and technologically advanced mobility solutions to customers across global markets.

Hero MotoCorp is the worlds largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, with a global footprint spanning 48 countries across Asia, Africa and Latin America. It has collaborations with Harley-Davidson and Zero Motorcycles and strategic investments in Ather Energy and Euler Motors.

The companys standalone net profit increased 6.39% to Rs 1,080.94 crore on a 4.41% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 9,938.65 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Lloyds Engg gains after subsidiary secures Rs 20-cr order

Lloyds Engg gains after subsidiary secures Rs 20-cr order

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre alltos 37,825 equity shares under ESOP

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre alltos 37,825 equity shares under ESOP

JSW Steel and JFE Steel Corporation to jointly invest Rs 5,845 cr for capacity expansion

JSW Steel and JFE Steel Corporation to jointly invest Rs 5,845 cr for capacity expansion

Benchmarks trade in positive terrain; PSU Bank shares jump

Benchmarks trade in positive terrain; PSU Bank shares jump

S V Global Mill consolidated net profit rises 30.30% in the June 2025 quarter

S V Global Mill consolidated net profit rises 30.30% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 12:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesWest Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20 LIVE Stocks to Watch TodayBharti Airtrl Q1 Results PreviewDelhi Weather UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayJSW Cement IPONSDL IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon