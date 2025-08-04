Monday, August 04, 2025 | 01:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lloyds Engg gains after subsidiary secures Rs 20-cr order

Lloyds Engg gains after subsidiary secures Rs 20-cr order

Image

Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

Lloyds Engineering Works (LEWL) shares rose 1.55% to Rs 70 after the company announced that its subsidiary, Techno Industries (TI), has secured an escalator and annual maintenance contract (AMC) order worth Rs 19.58 crore from Mumbai Railway Vikas Co

According to an exchange filing, the contract includes the design, manufacturing, supply, installation, testing, commissioning, and maintenance of escalators.

With this award, TIs confirmed order book now stands at Rs 82.86 crore. The Indian Railways sector offers vast and sustained growth opportunities, and this order represents a significant entry point for TI to establish a strong, long-term presence in this high-potential market.

 

The company said this win marks the early execution of LEWLs multi-pronged growth strategy for TI, which includes expansion into tier-2 and tier-3 markets, diversification into industrial elevators, parking systems, and export markets, as well as scaling its motors and pumps verticals. Well positioned to capture the rising demand for elevators, escalators, motors, and pumps, TI is fully equipped to meet this demand effectively, supported by strong market fundamentals and robust execution capabilities.

Lloyds Engineering Works (LEWL) provides a complete engineering and infrastructure solutions package by carrying out design, engineering, manufacturing, fabrication, and installation. Its products cover various categories in heavy equipment, machinery and systems for the carbon sector, oil and gas, steel plant equipments, power plants, nuclear plant boilers and turnkey projects.

The company's standalone net profit declined 17% to Rs 17.61 crore despite of 28.8% increase in net sales to Rs 174.45 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre alltos 37,825 equity shares under ESOP

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre alltos 37,825 equity shares under ESOP

JSW Steel and JFE Steel Corporation to jointly invest Rs 5,845 cr for capacity expansion

JSW Steel and JFE Steel Corporation to jointly invest Rs 5,845 cr for capacity expansion

Benchmarks trade in positive terrain; PSU Bank shares jump

Benchmarks trade in positive terrain; PSU Bank shares jump

S V Global Mill consolidated net profit rises 30.30% in the June 2025 quarter

S V Global Mill consolidated net profit rises 30.30% in the June 2025 quarter

Tata Investment Corporation standalone net profit rises 23.47% in the June 2025 quarter

Tata Investment Corporation standalone net profit rises 23.47% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 12:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesWest Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20 LIVE Stocks to Watch TodayBharti Airtrl Q1 Results PreviewDelhi Weather UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayJSW Cement IPONSDL IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon