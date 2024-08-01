Tata Investment Corporation consolidated net profit declines 10.72% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.03% to Rs 142.46 croreNet profit of Tata Investment Corporation declined 10.72% to Rs 131.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 146.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 6.03% to Rs 142.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 151.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales142.46151.60 -6 OPM %91.9294.29 -PBDT155.94151.99 3 PBT155.71151.76 3 NP131.07146.81 -11
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content