Tata Investment Corporation consolidated net profit declines 10.72% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.03% to Rs 142.46 crore

Net profit of Tata Investment Corporation declined 10.72% to Rs 131.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 146.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 6.03% to Rs 142.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 151.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.