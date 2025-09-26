Friday, September 26, 2025 | 12:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Health / Flu wave recedes to 56% households in Delhi-NCR, lower than last week

Flu wave recedes to 56% households in Delhi-NCR, lower than last week

Flu-like cases in Delhi-NCR households dip to 56% from 69%. Doctors attribute this to post-monsoon waterlogging, contaminated water, and fluctuating weather conditions

H3N2 influenza Delhi NCR

Delhi Flu Outbreak: Influenza A (H3N2) is a subtype of the flu virus that is often more severe than the common cold or regular flu. Photo: Freepik)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 11:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Earlier this month, Delhi-NCR experienced a wave of influenza-like illness, dominated by the influenza A (H3N2) subtype strain. Many families reported flu-like symptoms, including fever, cough, sore throat, fatigue, and prolonged weakness.
 
But, there may be a sign of relief. A LocalCircles survey released on Friday shows that over the past 10 days, the percentage of Delhi-NCR households reporting one or more individuals with viral illnesses has dropped from 69 per cent to 56 per cent.
 
The report, titled ‘Though viral illnesses still affect 56 per cent of Delhi NCR households, the peak may have passed’, highlights that over the past few days the health scenario in Delhi-NCR regarding Covid, flu, and viral fever-like symptoms has marginally improved.
 

 

Survey on viral flu in Delhi-NCR 

The LocalCircles surveyed residents from Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad. Key findings include:
 
  • 11 per cent of households reported 4 or more people sick
  • 33 per cent of households reported 2–3 individuals were unwell
  • 12 per cent reported only 1 individual sick
  • 44 per cent reported no one was unwell
 
This marks a decline from the previous survey published 10 days ago, where 37 per cent of households had four or more people sick, and only 25 per cent of families reported no illness.

Doctors attribute the surge in cases to post-monsoon waterlogging, contaminated water supplies, and fluctuating weather conditions that trigger respiratory infections, with H3N2 influenza A virus emerging as the dominant strain. 

 

What is Influenza A (H3N2)? How does it spread? 

Influenza A (H3N2) is a subtype of the flu virus that is often more severe than the common cold or regular flu and tends to last longer. Symptoms include: 
  • Sudden fever and chills
  • Persistent cough and sore throat
  • Runny or blocked nose
  • Muscle aches, headaches, and fatigue
  • Nausea, vomiting, or diarrhoea
 
The virus primarily spreads through droplets released during coughs and sneezes. Contaminated surfaces and poorly ventilated indoor spaces further facilitate transmission. 
 
Following the rise in influenza A (H3N2) cases, doctors recommend getting the annual flu vaccine, which helps produce antibodies within two weeks, reducing the severity, duration, and potential complications of the flu.

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 11:38 AM IST

