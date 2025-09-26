Friday, September 26, 2025 | 12:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research IPO ends with subscription of 22.06 times

Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research IPO ends with subscription of 22.06 times

Image

Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

The offer received bids for 8.21 crore shares as against 37.23 lakh shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research received bids for 8,21,31,312 shares as against 37,23,404 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 22.06 times.

The Non-Institutional Investors category was subscribed 35.48 times, the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category was subscribed 35.35 times and the Retail Individual Investors category was subscribed 8.71 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 23 September 2025 and it will close on 25 September 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 846 and 890 per share.

 

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of Rs 170 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 280 crore. The selling shareholders include Sanjay Namdeo Salunkhe, who will offload 3146067 equity shares at upper price band aggregating Rs 280 crore.

Out of the proceeds from the fresh issue, Rs 81 crore will be used for marketing, brand building, and advertising activities; Rs 45 crore will be used for prepayment or scheduled repayment of a portion of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company; and the balance for general corporate purposes.

Also Read

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 380 pts; Nifty IT, metal, pharma slip over 1%; SMIDs fall

Tejas Mark-1A, Tejas jets

Analysts see strong boost to HAL's orderbook after MoD orders 97 Tejas jets

H3N2 influenza Delhi NCR

Flu wave recedes to 56% households in Delhi-NCR, lower than last week

Hyundai

InCred Equities retains 'Reduce' on Hyundai, lifts target; GST gain limited

BJP Flag, BJP

LIVE news updates: Two Maoist operatives charged in BJP leader's murder case

Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research (Jaro Education) is an online higher education platform with a Pan-India presence through 22 learning centers and 17 tech studios. As of March 2025, it offered 268 programs across management, technology, and commerce in partnership with 36 premier institutions, including IITs, IIMs, and global universities.

Ahead of the IPO, Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research, on 22 September 2025, raised Rs 134.99 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 15.16 lakh shares at Rs 890 each to 19 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 51.67 crore and total income of Rs 252.26 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO ends with subscription of 65.01 times

Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO ends with subscription of 65.01 times

Yen nears 150 as US data boosts greenback

Yen nears 150 as US data boosts greenback

Pound slumps to seven-week low on broad economic worries

Pound slumps to seven-week low on broad economic worries

Barometers trade with substantial cuts; IT shares extent losses for 6th day

Barometers trade with substantial cuts; IT shares extent losses for 6th day

Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers IPO ends with subscription of 20.66 times

Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers IPO ends with subscription of 20.66 times

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 11:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNew Trump Tariffs on Pharma and FurnitureGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon