Friday, September 26, 2025 | 12:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO ends with subscription of 65.01 times

Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO ends with subscription of 65.01 times

Image

Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

The offer received bids for 52.60 crore shares as against 80.93 lakh shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Solarworld Energy Solutions received bids for 52,60,95,738 shares as against 80,93,092 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 65.01 times.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category was subscribed 70.43 times, the Non-Institutional Investors category was subscribed 64.73 times and the Retail Individual Investors category was subscribed 49.15 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 23 September 2025 and it closed on 25 September 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 333 and 351 per share.

The issue comprised a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating to Rs 440 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of equity shares aggregating to Rs 50 crore by Pioneer Facor IT Infra developers.

 

Of the net proceeds from the fresh issue, Rs 420 crore will be invested in Kartik Solarworld (KSPL), a subsidiary of the company, to part-finance the establishment of a 1.2 GW solar PV TopCon cell manufacturing facility in Pandhurana, Madhya Pradesh. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Also Read

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 380 pts; Nifty IT, metal, pharma slip over 1%; SMIDs fall

Tejas Mark-1A, Tejas jets

Analysts see strong boost to HAL's orderbook after MoD orders 97 Tejas jets

H3N2 influenza Delhi NCR

Flu wave recedes to 56% households in Delhi-NCR, lower than last week

Hyundai

InCred Equities retains 'Reduce' on Hyundai, lifts target; GST gain limited

BJP Flag, BJP

LIVE news updates: Two Maoist operatives charged in BJP leader's murder case

Solarworld Energy Solutions (SWEL) is a leading solar EPC company, deriving around 80% of its revenue from government projects. By July 2025, it had built up an order book of Rs 2,528 crore and successfully executed projects of over 250 MW capacity. The company is now stepping into manufacturing, setting up a 1.2 GW TopCon solar module plant, along with plans for battery storage and TopCon cell facilities to strengthen its clean energy play.

Ahead of the IPO, Solarworld Energy Solutions, on 22 September 2025, raised Rs 220.49 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 62.82 lakh shares at Rs 351 each to 15 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 77.43 crore and total income of Rs 544.77 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Yen nears 150 as US data boosts greenback

Yen nears 150 as US data boosts greenback

Pound slumps to seven-week low on broad economic worries

Pound slumps to seven-week low on broad economic worries

Barometers trade with substantial cuts; IT shares extent losses for 6th day

Barometers trade with substantial cuts; IT shares extent losses for 6th day

Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers IPO ends with subscription of 20.66 times

Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers IPO ends with subscription of 20.66 times

Seshaasai Technologies IPO ends with subscription of 68.13 times

Seshaasai Technologies IPO ends with subscription of 68.13 times

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 11:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNew Trump Tariffs on Pharma and FurnitureGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon