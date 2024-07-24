Tata Motors-DVR spurts 2.26%, up for third straight session

Tata Motors-DVR is quoting at Rs 700.2, up 2.26% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 87.02% in last one year as compared to a 23.68% spurt in NIFTY and a 60.12% spurt in the Nifty Auto index. Tata Motors-DVR gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 700.2, up 2.26% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.56% on the day, quoting at 24341.6. The Sensex is at 79868.95, down 0.7%. Tata Motors-DVR has risen around 9.46% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tata Motors-DVR is a constituent, has risen around 0.03% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25321.7, down 0.31% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.69 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.44 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

