Australia Market extends gain to third day

Last Updated : Apr 10 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Australia stock market finished higher for third straight session on Wednesday, 10 April 2024, helped by gains in realty, healthcare, materials, industrials, and telecom stocks.
At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index advanced by 24.26 points, or 0.31%, to 7,848.50. The broader All Ordinaries index grew 28.51 points, or 0.35%, to 8,109.70.
Total 8 of 11 sectors ended higher along with the S&P/ASX 200 Index. A-REIT was the best performing sector, gaining +1.17%, while information technology was the bottom performing sector, falling 1.2%.
The top performing stocks in S&P/ASX200 index were STANMORE RESOURCES and NANOSONICS, up 6.31% and 4.81% respectively. The bottom performing stocks in S&P/ASX200 index were WISETECH GLOBAL and IRESS, down 2.96% and 2.95% respectively.
Shares of healthcare sector were higher, with Resmed (up 2.2%), Fisher and Paykel Healthcare (up 2.5%) and medical equipment supplier EBOS Group (up 2.6%) among the biggest large-cap advancers.
Materials and resources were also advanced amid firmer metals prices, with heavyweights BHP (up 0.7%), Fortescue (up 1.9%) and Rio Tinto (up 1.9%) all advancing. Whitehaven Coal (up 3%), Mercury NZ (up 3%) and South32 (up 2.5%) were also among the biggest mega-cap advancers.
CURRENCY NEWS: The Australian dollar was trading at $0.663 on Wednesday.
First Published: Apr 10 2024 | 2:43 PM IST

