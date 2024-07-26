United Breweries Q1 PAT rises 27% YoY to 174 crore

United Breweries' consolidated net profit jumped 27.41% to Rs 173.55 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared to Rs 136.21 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) rose 8.81% YoY to Rs 2,475.13 crore in June 2024 quarter, driven by 5% volume growth led by 44% growth in the premium segment, further fueled by pricing. Profit before tax (PBT) grew 29.35% to Rs 233.44 crore in first quarter of FY25 as compared with Rs 180.47 crore posted in same quarter previous year. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Volume in first quarter increased 5%, despite capacity constraints and restrictions in its operations due to elections. Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) rose 8.81% YoY to Rs 2,475.13 crore in June 2024 quarter, driven by 5% volume growth led by 44% growth in the premium segment, further fueled by pricing.

The premium segment grew by 44% in the quarter. Within the segment, the company saw strong growth for Kingfisher Ultra & Kingfisher Ultra Max and it continues to drive premium volume growth.

During the quarter, gross profit margin improved by 247 bps on YoY basis. The firm continues to invest behind its brands & capabilities in combination with revenue management and cost initiatives.

Investments in capex during the quarter were Rs 47 crore, primarily in supply chain initiatives to cater for future growth.

We remain optimistic about the industry's long-term growth potential, driven by increasing disposable income, favorable demographics & premiumization, stated the firm in exchange filing.

United Breweries, controlled by Dutch multinational company Heineken NV, is primarily engaged in the manufacture, purchase, and sale of beer and non-alcoholic beverages.

The scrip fell 2.95% to Rs 2,045.65 on the BSE.

