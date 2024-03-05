Tata Motors Ltd Spikes 3.12%

Tata Motors Ltd has added 15.84% over last one month compared to 8.3% gain in S&P BSE Auto index and 2.08% rise in the SENSEX

Tata Motors Ltd rose 3.12% today to trade at Rs 1018. The S&P BSE Auto index is up 0.42% to quote at 48008.13. The index is up 8.3 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd increased 1% and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd added 0.99% on the day. The S&P BSE Auto index went up 62 % over last one year compared to the 22.19% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Tata Motors Ltd has added 15.84% over last one month compared to 8.3% gain in S&P BSE Auto index and 2.08% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2.98 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 6.16 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1031.7 on 05 Mar 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 400.4 on 28 Mar 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News