Graphite India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Dec 05 2024 | 3:04 PM IST

Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd, Rolex Rings Ltd, Vodafone Idea Ltd and K E C International Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 December 2024.

Graphite India Ltd tumbled 6.15% to Rs 571.85 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 79982 shares in the past one month.

 

Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd lost 4.99% to Rs 439.75. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.82 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 77332 shares in the past one month.

Rolex Rings Ltd crashed 3.86% to Rs 2015. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1798 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 977 shares in the past one month.

Vodafone Idea Ltd dropped 3.80% to Rs 8.09. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 543.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 588.99 lakh shares in the past one month.

K E C International Ltd plummeted 3.61% to Rs 1205.45. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45359 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Dec 05 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

