Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Eugia Pharma Specialities receives USFDA approval for Pazopanib Tablets 200mg

Eugia Pharma Specialities receives USFDA approval for Pazopanib Tablets 200mg

Last Updated : Dec 05 2024 | 3:04 PM IST

Aurobindo Pharma announced that its wholly owned subsidiary company, Eugia Pharma Specialities, has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture and market Pazopanib Tablets, 200 mg, which is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), Votrient Tablets, 200 mg, of Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation. The product is expected to be launched in Q4FY25. The approved product has an estimated market size of US$ 106 million for the twelve months ending October 2024, according to IQVIA.

This is the 179 th ANDA approval (including 8 tentative approvals received) out of Eugia Pharma Specialities Group (EPSG) facilities, manufacturing both oncology oral and sterile specialty products.

 

Pazopanib Tablets, 200 mg is indicated for the treatment of adults with Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC), and Advanced Soft Tissue Sarcoma (STS) who have received prior chemotherapy.

First Published: Dec 05 2024 | 2:55 PM IST

