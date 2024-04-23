Tata Power arm inks pact with Indian Bank

Tata Power Solar Systems (TPSSL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL), announced its strategic partnership with Indian Bank, to bolster the adoption of solar rooftop among residential consumers.

The collaboration aims to facilitate financing solutions under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana scheme for installations up to 3 KW, as well as extend support for installations ranging from 3 to 10 KW under the regular scheme.

Under the framework of the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana initiative, residential consumers can avail loans up to Rs 2 lakh at an annual interest rate of 7%, in compliance with government regulations. They can avail a nominal margin money requirement of 10% and collateral-free financing. Furthermore, the tenure for repayment extends up to 10 years.

For installations exceeding 3 KW up to 10 KW, TPSSL and Indian Bank present a tailored financing solution that accommodates the diverse needs of homeowners. Eligible applicants can access loans up to Rs 6 lakh, with a margin money requirement of 20%. Interest rates ranging from 8.4% to 10.8% per annum ensure competitive financing options.

Deepesh Nanda, CEO & managing director of TPREL, stated, At TPREL, we are resolutely committed to propelling a sustainable future through the promotion of renewable energy solutions. This collaboration marks a significant step forward, offering tailored financing solutions to empower homeowners while seamlessly aligning with government initiatives like the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, aimed at promoting rooftop solar adoption.

Vikas Kumar, chief general manager, retail assets & MSME, Indian Bank commented, This partnership demonstrates our commitment to promoting awareness, growth, and social upliftment. By offering financial assistance and expertise, we aim to make a significant contribution to India's energy objectives and ensure the success of this laudable initiative.

Tata Power is India's largest integrated private power utility, with installed generation capacity of 12.4 GW as on 10 November 2023 (excluding 1.98 GW through a platform structure). The company is present across the power business spectrum, from generation (thermal, hydro, solar and wind) to transmission and distribution.

Indian Bank is a public sector bank. The Government of India held 73.84% stake in the bank as on 31 March 2024.

Shares of Tata Power Company rose 0.40% to Rs 429.60 while Indian Bank shed 0.39% to currently trade at Rs 518.60 on the BSE.

