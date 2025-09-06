Saturday, September 06, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Power Delhi Distribution standalone net profit rises 7.82% in the June 2025 quarter

Tata Power Delhi Distribution standalone net profit rises 7.82% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Sep 06 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 14.45% to Rs 2779.40 crore

Net profit of Tata Power Delhi Distribution rose 7.82% to Rs 133.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 124.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 14.45% to Rs 2779.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3248.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2779.403248.95 -14 OPM %11.589.84 -PBDT281.13276.28 2 PBT180.97178.84 1 NP133.93124.22 8

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

