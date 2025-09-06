Tata Power Delhi Distribution standalone net profit rises 7.82% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 14.45% to Rs 2779.40 croreNet profit of Tata Power Delhi Distribution rose 7.82% to Rs 133.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 124.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 14.45% to Rs 2779.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3248.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2779.403248.95 -14 OPM %11.589.84 -PBDT281.13276.28 2 PBT180.97178.84 1 NP133.93124.22 8
