Tata Power Renewable Energy signs power delivery agreement with Tata Communications

Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 3:05 PM IST
Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL), a subsidiary of Tata Power Company, has signed a power delivery agreement with Tata Communications for an 18.75 MW AC group captive solar power plant.
The project, facilitated through a special purpose vehicle (SPV) Nivade Windfarm has acquired an estimated order value of Rs 105 crore. Located in Aachegaon, Maharashtra, the plant is projected to generate approximately 40 MUs of power while offsetting more than 30,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually.
First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 2:15 PM IST

