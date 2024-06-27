LTIMindtree Ltd gains for third straight session

LTIMindtree Ltd is quoting at Rs 5320, up 2.75% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 4.54% in last one year as compared to a 26.51% jump in NIFTY and a 24.88% jump in the Nifty IT index.

LTIMindtree Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5320, up 2.75% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.56% on the day, quoting at 24002.2. The Sensex is at 79096.64, up 0.54%. LTIMindtree Ltd has gained around 8.88% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which LTIMindtree Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 6.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35406.55, up 1.73% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.5 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.32 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5296.5, up 2.43% on the day. LTIMindtree Ltd is up 4.54% in last one year as compared to a 26.51% jump in NIFTY and a 24.88% jump in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 34.19 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

