Tata Motors Ltd down for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Mar 15 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Tata Motors Ltd is quoting at Rs 950.2, down 1.81% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 128.58% in last one year as compared to a 29.41% rally in NIFTY and a 63.69% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.
Tata Motors Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 950.2, down 1.81% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.75% on the day, quoting at 21980.75. The Sensex is at 72637.21, down 0.63%.Tata Motors Ltd has added around 1.24% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tata Motors Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.38% in last one month and is currently quoting at 20514.25, down 1.81% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 94.46 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 125.42 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 955.05, down 1.86% on the day. Tata Motors Ltd jumped 128.58% in last one year as compared to a 29.41% rally in NIFTY and a 63.69% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.
The PE of the stock is 53.86 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Mar 15 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

