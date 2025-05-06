Tuesday, May 06, 2025 | 01:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tata Steel Ltd spurts 1.78%, up for third straight session

Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Tata Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 144.61, up 1.78% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 11.96% in last one year as compared to a 9.33% gain in NIFTY and a 4.52% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

Tata Steel Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 144.61, up 1.78% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.32% on the day, quoting at 24383.6. The Sensex is at 80568.83, down 0.28%. Tata Steel Ltd has added around 11.69% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Tata Steel Ltd is a constituent, has added around 9.15% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8600.15, down 0.42% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 231.61 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 470.27 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 145.22, up 1.91% on the day. Tata Steel Ltd is down 11.96% in last one year as compared to a 9.33% gain in NIFTY and a 4.52% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 11.34 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

First Published: May 06 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

