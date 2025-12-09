Tuesday, December 09, 2025 | 12:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd, Kaynes Technology India Ltd, SpiceJet Ltd and Godrej Agrovet Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 December 2025.

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd, Kaynes Technology India Ltd, SpiceJet Ltd and Godrej Agrovet Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 December 2025.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd soared 10.86% to Rs 50.64 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 26.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.64 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd spiked 10.30% to Rs 607.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 41132 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11958 shares in the past one month.

Kaynes Technology India Ltd surged 7.41% to Rs 4081. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.45 lakh shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty are trading gap-down on Tuesday

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 300pts, Nifty below 25,900; IT, auto drag; PSBs, realty defy

Sambhv Steel Tubes

Sambhv Steel Tubes shares jump 6% on expansion plans; check details here

Trucks transporting goods near Jawaharlal Nehru Port in Navi Mumbai, India

US, India hold high-level talks to reset ties as trade deal remains elusive

Stock broker, broker, market crash, market fall, loss, trader, marker, markets, stock markets, stock

ACC, MGL, Trent, REC, PFC, Bata and 35 others from BSE 500 hit 52-week lows

Kaynes Tech share price

Kaynes Tech snaps 30% rout as stock soars 7% on positive reports

SpiceJet Ltd jumped 6.46% to Rs 34.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 203.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 105.64 lakh shares in the past one month.

Godrej Agrovet Ltd rose 5.79% to Rs 604.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 20027 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22836 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

MoRD Sanctions 25 Road Projects Worth Rs 68.67 cr in Tripura to Boost PVTG Connectivity & Rural Development

MoRD Sanctions 25 Road Projects Worth Rs 68.67 cr in Tripura to Boost PVTG Connectivity & Rural Development

M&M production climbs 18% YoY in November'25

M&M production climbs 18% YoY in November'25

Torrent Power signs 10-year LNG supply deal with JERA

Torrent Power signs 10-year LNG supply deal with JERA

NSE SME Neochem Bio Solutions catalyses a sharp market reaction on listing

NSE SME Neochem Bio Solutions catalyses a sharp market reaction on listing

Sensex slumps 292 pts; auto shares underperforms

Sensex slumps 292 pts; auto shares underperforms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPhysicswallah Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeIndiGo Stock CrashesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon