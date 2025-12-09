Tuesday, December 09, 2025 | 11:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
M&M production climbs 18% YoY in November'25

M&M production climbs 18% YoY in November'25

Image

Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) said that its total production jumped 18.41% to 96,196 units in the month of November 2025, compared with 81,239 units produced in the same period last year.

The auto major's total sales stood at 91,839 units in November 2025, registering a growth of 19.58% on a YoY basis.

The exports rose 8.42% YoY to 3,063 units in November 2025.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) Group enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology, and financial services in India. It is the world's largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality and real estate.

 

On a standalone basis, the companys net profit surged 17.7% to Rs 4,520.52 crore on a 21.3% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 33,421.60 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25, reflecting broad-based growth across Auto and Farm segments.

The scrip slipped 1.52% to currently trade at Rs 3,624.95 on the BSE.

Torrent Power signs 10-year LNG supply deal with JERA

NSE SME Neochem Bio Solutions catalyses a sharp market reaction on listing

Sensex slumps 292 pts; auto shares underperforms

Pound holds under five-week high as markets eye UK data releases

BSE SME Helloji Holidays sets sail on a sunny debut voyage

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

