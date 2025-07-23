Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 12:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) reports standalone net loss of Rs 324.98 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) reports standalone net loss of Rs 324.98 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Sales decline 12.13% to Rs 284.25 crore

Net Loss of Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) reported to Rs 324.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 323.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 12.13% to Rs 284.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 323.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales284.25323.50 -12 OPM %51.5641.79 -PBDT-284.23-284.05 0 PBT-321.18-324.93 1 NP-324.98-323.40 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Welspun Specialty slides on reporting dismal Q1 PAT

Welspun Specialty slides on reporting dismal Q1 PAT

InfoBeans Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

InfoBeans Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

RBI financial inclusion index hits 67 in Mar-25 compared to 64.2 in Mar-24

RBI financial inclusion index hits 67 in Mar-25 compared to 64.2 in Mar-24

Dollar index attempts recovery from 2-week low

Dollar index attempts recovery from 2-week low

BSE SME Monika Alcobev rises on debut

BSE SME Monika Alcobev rises on debut

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 12:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGNG Electronics IPOStocks to buy todayParliament Monsoon Session LIVEIND vs ENG 4th Test LIVEGarena Free Fire Max CodeQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon