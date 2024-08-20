Tata Teleservices reports standalone net loss of Rs 354.00 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.99% to Rs 574.19 crore

Net Loss of Tata Teleservices reported to Rs 354.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 337.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.99% to Rs 574.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 508.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.574.19508.1828.6027.53-265.07-254.39-354.00-337.34-354.00-337.34