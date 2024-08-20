Karnataka State Financial Corporation standalone net profit rises 11.13% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.72% to Rs 67.90 crore

Net profit of Karnataka State Financial Corporation rose 11.13% to Rs 25.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 22.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 1.72% to Rs 67.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 69.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.67.9069.0959.3460.9632.6930.0032.0929.5825.3622.82