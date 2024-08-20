Business Standard
Karnataka State Financial Corporation standalone net profit rises 11.13% in the June 2024 quarter

Karnataka State Financial Corporation standalone net profit rises 11.13% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Sales decline 1.72% to Rs 67.90 crore
Net profit of Karnataka State Financial Corporation rose 11.13% to Rs 25.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 22.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 1.72% to Rs 67.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 69.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales67.9069.09 -2 OPM %59.3460.96 -PBDT32.6930.00 9 PBT32.0929.58 8 NP25.3622.82 11
First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 4:34 PM IST

