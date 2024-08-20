Konkan Railway Corporation standalone net profit declines 59.57% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.62% to Rs 963.35 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Konkan Railway Corporation declined 59.57% to Rs 18.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 44.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 0.62% to Rs 963.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 969.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.963.35969.328.7611.7554.2081.0618.1344.8418.1344.84