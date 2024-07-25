Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem consolidated net profit declines 45.16% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.78% to Rs 105.46 crore

Net profit of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem declined 45.16% to Rs 5.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 7.78% to Rs 105.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 114.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.105.46114.3611.9718.6613.4719.436.8113.425.219.50