Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital standalone net profit rises 22.27% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital rose 22.27% to Rs 14.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 27.33% to Rs 100.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 78.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.100.0278.5531.4028.8428.7821.3918.9115.5414.1111.54