Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital standalone net profit rises 22.27% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.33% to Rs 100.02 croreNet profit of Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital rose 22.27% to Rs 14.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 27.33% to Rs 100.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 78.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales100.0278.55 27 OPM %31.4028.84 -PBDT28.7821.39 35 PBT18.9115.54 22 NP14.1111.54 22
