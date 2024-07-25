JSW Holdings consolidated net profit rises 115.85% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.25% to Rs 27.23 croreNet profit of JSW Holdings rose 115.85% to Rs 52.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 24.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.25% to Rs 27.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 26.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales27.2326.12 4 OPM %88.2588.82 -PBDT24.0323.20 4 PBT24.0323.20 4 NP52.5824.36 116
