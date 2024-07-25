JSW Holdings consolidated net profit rises 115.85% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.25% to Rs 27.23 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of JSW Holdings rose 115.85% to Rs 52.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 24.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.25% to Rs 27.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 26.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.27.2326.1288.2588.8224.0323.2024.0323.2052.5824.36