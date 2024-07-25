Jyothy Labs consolidated net profit rises 5.65% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.96% to Rs 741.81 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Jyothy Labs rose 5.65% to Rs 101.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 96.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.96% to Rs 741.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 687.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.741.81687.1017.9917.09145.78133.25132.37121.29101.7396.29