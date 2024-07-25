Jyothy Labs consolidated net profit rises 5.65% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.96% to Rs 741.81 croreNet profit of Jyothy Labs rose 5.65% to Rs 101.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 96.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.96% to Rs 741.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 687.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales741.81687.10 8 OPM %17.9917.09 -PBDT145.78133.25 9 PBT132.37121.29 9 NP101.7396.29 6
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content