Hindcon Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 25.86% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.21% to Rs 15.32 croreNet profit of Hindcon Chemicals rose 25.86% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 18.21% to Rs 15.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales15.3212.96 18 OPM %4.901.85 -PBDT1.200.97 24 PBT0.970.77 26 NP0.730.58 26
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content