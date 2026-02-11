Jupiter Wagons consolidated net profit declines 35.29% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 13.54% to Rs 890.36 croreNet profit of Jupiter Wagons declined 35.29% to Rs 62.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 97.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 13.54% to Rs 890.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1029.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales890.361029.83 -14 OPM %12.6613.86 -PBDT103.46143.13 -28 PBT86.83129.60 -33 NP62.9997.34 -35
First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 6:48 PM IST