Jupiter Wagons consolidated net profit declines 35.29% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Jupiter Wagons declined 35.29% to Rs 62.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 97.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 13.54% to Rs 890.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1029.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.890.361029.8312.6613.86103.46143.1386.83129.6062.9997.34

