TCC Concept consolidated net profit rises 105.68% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 205.96% to Rs 11.81 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of TCC Concept rose 105.68% to Rs 5.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 205.96% to Rs 11.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.11.813.8669.9483.428.713.237.123.235.432.64