TCC Concept consolidated net profit rises 105.68% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 205.96% to Rs 11.81 croreNet profit of TCC Concept rose 105.68% to Rs 5.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 205.96% to Rs 11.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales11.813.86 206 OPM %69.9483.42 -PBDT8.713.23 170 PBT7.123.23 120 NP5.432.64 106
