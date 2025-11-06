Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 05:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GMM Pfaudler consolidated net profit rises 172.21% in the September 2025 quarter

GMM Pfaudler consolidated net profit rises 172.21% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 5:34 PM IST

Sales rise 12.03% to Rs 902.34 crore

Net profit of GMM Pfaudler rose 172.21% to Rs 41.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 15.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.03% to Rs 902.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 805.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales902.34805.42 12 OPM %13.4711.61 -PBDT100.6666.29 52 PBT64.2130.31 112 NP41.4315.22 172

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 5:11 PM IST

