Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Reliance Communications reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2767.00 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Reliance Communications reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2767.00 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 12:52 PM IST

Sales decline 27.59% to Rs 63.00 crore

Net Loss of Reliance Communications reported to Rs 2767.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2379.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 27.59% to Rs 63.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 87.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales63.0087.00 -28 OPM %-50.79-35.63 -PBDT-34.00-34.00 0 PBT-63.00-62.00 -2 NP-2767.00-2379.00 -16

Polyspin Exports consolidated net profit rises 48.81% in the December 2025 quarter

Lumax Industries consolidated net profit rises 39.04% in the December 2025 quarter

BF Utilities reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.33 crore in the December 2025 quarter

ADC India Communications standalone net profit rises 5.15% in the December 2025 quarter

Esab India standalone net profit rises 6.49% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 12:52 PM IST

