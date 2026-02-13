Reliance Communications reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2767.00 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 27.59% to Rs 63.00 crore

Net Loss of Reliance Communications reported to Rs 2767.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2379.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 27.59% to Rs 63.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 87.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.63.0087.00-50.79-35.63-34.00-34.00-63.00-62.00-2767.00-2379.00

