TCS launches new agentic AI to transform drug development at scale

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has launched TCS ADD AgentHub, a role-based, enterprise ready, and trusted AI platform that enables the use of agentic AI in drug development at scale. This new agentic AI workforce transforms clinical trials and pharmacovigilance services while maintaining regulatory and audit requirements.

Pharmaceutical companies function in highly regulated environments, where they face challenges with trust, governance and scalability when applying AI across functions. Growing data volumes, fragmented systems, and increasing regulatory expectations across clinical development and pharmacovigilance are adding complexities to the entire R&D value chain.

TCS ADD AgentHub provides a structured framework to mitigate these challenges. Within the framework AI agents can operate with clear roles, defined oversight, and built-in auditability. Pharma companies can custom build their AI agent hub and deploy them across clinical workflows. The platform allows rapid and streamlined integration with minimal effort, accelerating adoption while maintaining regulatory compliance.

Built on the TCS ADD framework, TCS ADD AgentHub delivers measurable operational benefits across drug development and drug safety functions. Solutions powered by the platform have demonstrated up to 40% efficiency gains in clinical data management activities, up to 30% reduction in clinical study build effort through metadata-driven automation, and up to 30% cost savings in end-to-end safety case processing. AI powered safety agents can also reduce quality control effort by as much as 50%, helping organizations improve productivity across critical R&D processes.

Built on the TCS ADD agentic AI architecture, TCS ADD AgentHub enables pharma companies to deploy a Human + AI Operating Model in which AI agents are embedded into enterprise workflows, with humans retaining responsibility for governing and decision-making.