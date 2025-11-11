Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 07:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TCS partners with Norway-based SINTEF

TCS partners with Norway-based SINTEF

Image

Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 7:04 PM IST

To focus on Social AI to improve elderly care

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced a partnership with Norwegian research and development company SINTEFone of Europe's largest, independent research foundations. Drawing on TCS's extensive experience in deploying Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital solutions for clients in industries such as healthcare, energy, and smart cities, and SINTEF's strong research capabilities, the partnership aims to create scalable, real-world innovations.

Together, they will focus on using Social AI to improve elderly care, building on SINTEF's successful eHealth initiative, SMILE (Smart Inclusive Living Environments). SMILE is a platform designed to help senior citizens live independently and safely in their own homes. It acts as both a communication tool and a support system, connecting seniors with family members, caregivers, and even peers in their community. By enabling easy communication, reminders and access to health services, SMILE fosters active living and social engagement.

 

With multidisciplinary expertise within technology, natural sciences and social sciences, SINTEF works to create innovation through development and research assignments for business and the public sector in Norway and abroad.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

HCL Technologies achieves Microsoft Copilot Specialization

HCL Technologies achieves Microsoft Copilot Specialization

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company allots 18,028 equity shares under ESOP

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company allots 18,028 equity shares under ESOP

JSW Energy commissions its first green hydrogen manufacturing plant

JSW Energy commissions its first green hydrogen manufacturing plant

INR clocks modest gains amid trade deal hopes

INR clocks modest gains amid trade deal hopes

Ceigall India consolidated net profit declines 13.86% in the September 2025 quarter

Ceigall India consolidated net profit declines 13.86% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 6:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesBihar Exit Polls Results 2025 LIVEBihar Election Phase 2 Voting LIVEStocks to watch todayTata Motors CV Shares Listing DateGold-Silver Rate TodayOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon