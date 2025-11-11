Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 06:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
HCL Technologies achieves Microsoft Copilot Specialization

HCL Technologies achieves Microsoft Copilot Specialization

Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 6:50 PM IST

HCL Technologies (HCLTech) has achieved the Microsoft Copilot Specialization, becoming one of the first Global System Integrators (GSIs) to earn this recognition. This milestone highlights HCLTech's advanced capabilities in deploying Microsoft 365 Copilot, Copilot Chat, Copilot Studio and agentic extensibility.

HCLTech now has 23 Microsoft specializations, which help to deliver measurable impact across Microsoft products like Azure, Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365 and Security.

HCLTech's achievement of the Copilot specialization is based on successful engagements with enterprise customers that showcase role-based deployments, custom extensions and custom copilots across industries. HCLTech enabled a global biopharma company to rapidly scale AI adoption, drive engagement among 5,000+ M365 Copilot users and save over three hours per user weekly through targeted training and automation. For a global digital payments leader, HCLTech's AI-powered Claims Processing Agent boosted processing capacity by 50% and accelerated reimbursements for 7,000+ employees by integrating Copilot Studio, Azure OpenAI and Azure AI services with ServiceNow and Workday.

 

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 6:39 PM IST

