Ceigall India consolidated net profit declines 13.86% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.45% to Rs 806.57 croreNet profit of Ceigall India declined 13.86% to Rs 57.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 67.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 4.45% to Rs 806.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 772.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales806.57772.19 4 OPM %14.0915.93 -PBDT92.99102.27 -9 PBT77.2388.20 -12 NP57.9967.32 -14
