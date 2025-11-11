Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 06:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ceigall India consolidated net profit declines 13.86% in the September 2025 quarter

Ceigall India consolidated net profit declines 13.86% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 5:52 PM IST

Sales rise 4.45% to Rs 806.57 crore

Net profit of Ceigall India declined 13.86% to Rs 57.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 67.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 4.45% to Rs 806.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 772.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales806.57772.19 4 OPM %14.0915.93 -PBDT92.99102.27 -9 PBT77.2388.20 -12 NP57.9967.32 -14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

ICE Make Refrigeration consolidated net profit declines 57.88% in the September 2025 quarter

Atul Auto consolidated net profit rises 69.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Almondz Global Securities consolidated net profit rises 37.36% in the September 2025 quarter

Sterling Tools consolidated net profit declines 1.60% in the September 2025 quarter

Aeonx Digital Technology consolidated net profit declines 72.66% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 5:28 PM IST

