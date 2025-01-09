Business Standard

TCS Q3 net profit rises 4% QoQ to Rs 12,380 cr; declares dividend of Rs 76 per share

Image

Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) reported 3.95% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 12,380 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 11,909 crore in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations fell 0.45% QoQ to Rs 63,973 crore during the quarter.

On YoY basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 11.96% while revenue increased 5.6% in the quarter ended 31st December 2024.

Constant currency grew 4.5% YoY in the Q3 FY25. Operating margin (excluding settlement of legal claim) stood at 24.5% during the quarter, down 50 bps YoY. Net margin was at 19.4% in Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 16,666 crore in Q3 FY25, up 3.95% QoQ and up 12.39% YoY

 

The company said that growth led by Consumer Business Group (1.1%), Energy, Resources and Utilities (3.4%) and Regional Markets (40.9%). The growth markets continue to lead: India (70.2%), Middle East & Africa (15.0%), Latin America (7.0%), Asia Pacific (5.8%).

Total workforce stood at 607,354 as on 31 December 2024, IT services attrition rate stood at 13% for the last twelve weeks.

As on 31st December 2024, the company had applied for 8,549 patents, including 195 applied during the quarter and been granted 4,585 patents including 216 during the quarter

K Krithivasan, chief executive officer and managing director, said, We are pleased with the excellent TCV performance in Q3 which was well-rounded across industries, geographies and service lines lending good visibility to long-term growth. BFSI and CBG returning to growth, continued stellar run of Regional Markets and early signs of revival in discretionary spend in some verticals give us confidence for the future. Our continuing investments in upskilling, AI/Gen AI Innovations and partnerships sets us up to capture the promising opportunities ahead.

Samir Seksaria, chief financial officer(CFO), said: In a quarter that saw significant cross-currency volatility, TCSs strong execution, cost management and deft currency risk management helped deliver healthy margin improvement and free cash flows. Disciplined investments in talent and infrastructure should lend good support to long-term business growth.

Meanwhile, the companys board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 10 each and a special dividend of Rs 66 per equity share of Rs 1 each.

The record date for the interim and special dividends is 17 January 2025, and the dividends will be paid on Monday, 3 February 2025, to eligible equity shareholders.

TCS is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization. It offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions.

The counter declined 1.72% to end at Rs 4,036.65 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 5:11 PM IST

