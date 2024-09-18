TCS signs two-year partnership with GADC

To standardize and digitize the IT operations for 760+ McDonald's restaurants in the Philippines Tata Consultancy Services has signed a two-year partnership with George Yang-led Golden Arches Development Corporation (GADC), the master franchise holder of McDonald's in the Philippines. This partnership, which is TCS' first with the fast-food chain in the APAC region, aims to standardize and digitize the IT operations for 760+ McDonald's restaurants in the Philippines. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp TCS will implement an advanced upgrade of McDonald's current systems in the Philippines to the cloud (SAP S/4HANA on RISE). By harnessing its deep industry expertise and contextual knowledge in SAP-led business systems transformation, TCS will upgrade the IT infrastructure of GADC, resulting in better insights, improved decision-making, and optimized operational performance.

McDonald's is one of the world's largest foodservice retailers with over 42,000 locations in over 100 countries as of end 2023. Approximately 95% of McDonald's restaurants worldwide are owned and operated by independent local business owners. GADC has grown significantly in the Philippines over the last few years, anchored on its commitment to digital transformation, including standardization of the IT landscape across all its restaurants nationwide.

TCS will also integrate other SAP capabilities to ensure comprehensive data management and automation solutions tailored to GADC's needs. These integrations will significantly enhance the fast-food chain's proficiency in financial management, materials management, enterprise asset management, project management, sales and distribution, user interface, and master data management.

