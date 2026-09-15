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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Schaeffler to showcase its next-gen construction machines

Schaeffler to showcase its next-gen construction machines

Last Updated : Sep 15 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

At bauma CONEXPO INDIA 2026

Schaeffler India (Schaeffler) will showcase its comprehensive portfolio of solutions for the construction and off-highway industry at bauma CONEXPO INDIA 2026.

Under the theme 'Moving Next Generation of Construction Machines', Schaeffler will demonstrate technologies focused on improving efficiency, reducing emissions and enhancing equipment reliability and lifecycle performance. The showcase will include advanced low-friction bearings, sensors and mechatronics, electric motors, electromechanical linear actuators, Industrial Lifetime Solutions, and powertrain and chassis components.

A key focus of the showcase will be Schaeffler's low-friction bearing solutions, including its X-life portfolio, which can help reduce energy consumption and improve efficiency in demanding applications such as drivetrains, hydraulic pumps and transmissions. The company will also demonstrate sensor technologies, including torque measurement modules and sensorized components, enabling the monitoring of operating loads and supporting predictive approaches to equipment maintenance.

 

Schaeffler will further highlight its capabilities in electrification through electric motors developed for diverse applications. Its electromechanical linear actuators will demonstrate an efficient alternative for selected hydraulic functions, supporting precise control, long maintenance intervals and lower lifecycle costs.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Sep 15 2026 | 2:04 PM IST